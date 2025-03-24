Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.28 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.26. The stock reached a high of ₹7.67 and a low of ₹7.24 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,401.49 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,031,030 shares.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.67 & a low of 7.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.64
|Support 1
|7.52
|Resistance 2
|7.72
|Support 2
|7.48
|Resistance 3
|7.76
|Support 3
|7.4
Vodafone Idea Live Updates:
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.52%, trading at ₹7.58, amid mixed performance from its peers. While Tata Communications experienced a decline, other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1729.8
|3.5
|0.2
|1778.95
|1183.6
|985840.98
|Bharti Hexacom
|1352.1
|16.7
|1.25
|1606.2
|755.2
|67557.86
|Vodafone Idea
|7.58
|-0.04
|-0.52
|19.15
|6.6
|54115.92
|Tata Communications
|1607.15
|-2.85
|-0.18
|2175.0
|1291.0
|45803.78
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|62.21
|0.65
|1.06
|111.4
|54.0
|12161.61
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.62, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹7.62
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.36 and ₹7.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹7.66. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 40.47%, also settling at ₹7.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.64%
|3 Months
|4.49%
|6 Months
|-27.22%
|YTD
|-4.03%
|1 Year
|-40.47%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.79
|Support 1
|7.36
|Resistance 2
|7.94
|Support 2
|7.08
|Resistance 3
|8.22
|Support 3
|6.93
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 8.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 821 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 440768 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 mn & BSE volume was 103 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.67 & ₹7.24 yesterday to end at ₹7.62. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.