Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.00 %. The stock closed at 7.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.62 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.28 and closed slightly lower at 7.26. The stock reached a high of 7.67 and a low of 7.24 during the day. With a market capitalization of 54,401.49 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above its 52-week low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 103,031,030 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 7.67 & a low of 7.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.64Support 17.52
Resistance 27.72Support 27.48
Resistance 37.76Support 37.4
24 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.52%, trading at 7.58, amid mixed performance from its peers. While Tata Communications experienced a decline, other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1729.83.50.21778.951183.6985840.98
Bharti Hexacom1352.116.71.251606.2755.267557.86
Vodafone Idea7.58-0.04-0.5219.156.654115.92
Tata Communications1607.15-2.85-0.182175.01291.045803.78
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra62.210.651.06111.454.012161.61
24 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.62, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹7.62

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 7.62 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.36 and 7.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.36 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.52%, currently trading at 7.66. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 40.47%, also settling at 7.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.64%
3 Months4.49%
6 Months-27.22%
YTD-4.03%
1 Year-40.47%
24 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.79Support 17.36
Resistance 27.94Support 27.08
Resistance 38.22Support 36.93
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 8.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold5556
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell3332
24 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 821 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 440768 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 mn & BSE volume was 103 mn.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7.67 & 7.24 yesterday to end at 7.62. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

