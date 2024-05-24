Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at ₹13.5 with a high of ₹14.1 and a low of ₹13.48. The market capitalization stood at ₹95,369.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 257,243,071 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|14.28
|Support 1
|13.63
|Resistance 2
|14.52
|Support 2
|13.22
|Resistance 3
|14.93
|Support 3
|12.98
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 58.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|7
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|7
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 975 mn & BSE volume was 257 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14.1 & ₹13.48 yesterday to end at ₹13.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.