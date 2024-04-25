Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12, reached a high of ₹13.5, and closed at ₹13.09 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹67,010.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the low was ₹6.26. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,211,120,900 shares were traded.
Calling the third-largest carrier a ‘national asset’, he said Vodafone Idea would stage a smart turnaround on the back of the fundraise and support from banks.
The stock price has been moving between 13.49 and 12.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 12.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.54
|Support 1
|13.25
|Resistance 2
|13.67
|Support 2
|13.09
|Resistance 3
|13.83
|Support 3
|12.96
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.5 & ₹12 yesterday to end at ₹13.09. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
