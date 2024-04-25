Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 13.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.37 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 12, reached a high of 13.5, and closed at 13.09 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 67,010.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the low was 6.26. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,211,120,900 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST FPO marks the start of Vodafone Idea 2.0, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

Calling the third-largest carrier a ‘national asset’, he said Vodafone Idea would stage a smart turnaround on the back of the fundraise and support from banks.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/fpo-marks-the-start-of-vodafone-idea-2-0-says-kumar-mangalam-birla-11714020060590.html

25 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 13.49 and 12.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 12.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.54Support 113.25
Resistance 213.67Support 213.09
Resistance 313.83Support 312.96
25 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.09 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13.5 & 12 yesterday to end at 13.09. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

