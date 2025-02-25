Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.99 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8.04 and dipped to a low of ₹7.84. With a market capitalization of ₹56,543.28 crore, the company's shares have seen a significant fluctuation over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE volume for the day was 36,588,186 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.63%, reaching ₹7.97, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India experienced declines, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, showed slight movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1613.55
|12.75
|0.8
|1778.95
|1098.1
|919588.22
|Vodafone Idea
|7.97
|0.05
|0.63
|19.15
|6.6
|56900.25
|Tata Communications
|1432.95
|-3.5
|-0.24
|2175.0
|1415.3
|40839.08
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|63.96
|0.39
|0.61
|111.48
|60.32
|12503.72
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|305.2
|-3.25
|-1.05
|618.0
|285.2
|9795.04
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.83 and ₹8.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹7.97. However, over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have experienced a decline of 54.87%, also landing at ₹7.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|22.26%
|6 Months
|-49.84%
|YTD
|-0.25%
|1 Year
|-54.87%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.03
|Support 1
|7.83
|Resistance 2
|8.14
|Support 2
|7.74
|Resistance 3
|8.23
|Support 3
|7.63
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 11.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 265 mn & BSE volume was 36 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.04 & ₹7.84 yesterday to end at ₹7.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend