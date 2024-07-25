Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 15.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.58 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.3 and closed at 15.28. The high for the day was 15.65 and the low was 15.21. The market capitalization was 108,592.12 crore. The 52-week high was 19.15 and the 52-week low was 7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 34,344,791 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stock market today: Vodafone Idea and India Cements in F&O ban list on July 25

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-vodafone-idea-and-india-cements-in-f-o-ban-list-on-july-25-11721839980549.html

25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.72Support 115.3
Resistance 215.89Support 215.05
Resistance 316.14Support 314.88
25 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 32.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy2210
    Hold6675
    Sell5546
    Strong Sell3343
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 487 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 866667 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 453 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.65 & 15.21 yesterday to end at 15.58. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

