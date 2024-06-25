Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 17.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.27 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 17.01 and closed at 17.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 17.34, while the low was 16.84. The market capitalization stands at 117,226.83 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 18.42 and 7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,095,645 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1032 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1283217 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.34 & 16.84 yesterday to end at 17.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

