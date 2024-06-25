Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.01 and closed at ₹17.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.34, while the low was ₹16.84. The market capitalization stands at ₹117,226.83 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹18.42 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,095,645 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.34 & ₹16.84 yesterday to end at ₹17.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend