Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 7.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.34 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.71 and closed slightly lower at 7.62. The stock reached a high of 7.74 and a low of 7.29 during the session. With a market capitalization of 52,402.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 19.15, while the 52-week low is 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,718,866 shares for Vodafone Idea.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 572 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 458231 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 508 mn & BSE volume was 63 mn.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.62 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7.74 & 7.29 yesterday to end at 7.34. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

