Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.71 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.62. The stock reached a high of ₹7.74 and a low of ₹7.29 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,402.49 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹19.15, while the 52-week low is ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,718,866 shares for Vodafone Idea.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 508 mn & BSE volume was 63 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.74 & ₹7.29 yesterday to end at ₹7.34. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.