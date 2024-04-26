Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹12, closed at ₹13.09, with a high of ₹13.98 and a low of ₹12. The market capitalization was ₹69,065.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹6.26. The BSE volume for the day was 2,102,273,880 shares traded.
The Vodafone Idea share price has dropped by -4.10% and is currently trading at ₹13.32. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 112.21% to reach ₹13.32. In contrast, the Nifty increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.3%
|3 Months
|-9.45%
|6 Months
|29.3%
|YTD
|-13.12%
|1 Year
|112.21%
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|14.93
|Support 1
|12.43
|Resistance 2
|15.92
|Support 2
|10.92
|Resistance 3
|17.43
|Support 3
|9.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 57.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|6
|8
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 130.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1634 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.98 & ₹12 yesterday to end at ₹13.09. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
