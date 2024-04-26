Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 5.27 %. The stock closed at 13.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.78 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 12, closed at 13.09, with a high of 13.98 and a low of 12. The market capitalization was 69,065.11 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 6.26. The BSE volume for the day was 2,102,273,880 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

The Vodafone Idea share price has dropped by -4.10% and is currently trading at 13.32. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 112.21% to reach 13.32. In contrast, the Nifty increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.3%
3 Months-9.45%
6 Months29.3%
YTD-13.12%
1 Year112.21%
26 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 114.93Support 112.43
Resistance 215.92Support 210.92
Resistance 317.43Support 39.93
26 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 57.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold5443
    Sell6888
    Strong Sell3332
26 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1950 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 846801 k

The trading volume yesterday was 130.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1634 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.09 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13.98 & 12 yesterday to end at 13.09. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

