Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 15.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.78 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.92 and closed slightly lower at 15.83. The stock reached a high of 15.98 and dipped to a low of 15.84. The company's market capitalization stood at 111,171.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 19.15 and a low of 7.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,779,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 15.87 and 15.77 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 15.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 15.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.88Support 115.81
Resistance 215.91Support 215.77
Resistance 315.95Support 315.74
26 Aug 2024, 01:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: null

26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a range between 15.63 and 15.98 today, with 15.63 being the day's low and 15.98 marking the day's high.

26 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.95% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume had decreased by 46.95% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 15.82, a decline of 0.06%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea reached a high of 15.84 and a low of 15.74 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 15.84 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.87Support 115.77
Resistance 215.91Support 215.71
Resistance 315.97Support 315.67
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days15.97
10 Days15.91
20 Days15.89
50 Days16.41
100 Days14.97
300 Days14.69
26 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.78, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹15.83

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 15.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.59 and 16.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.73% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume had decreased by 46.73% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at 15.8, down by 0.19%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price varies between 15.9 and 15.66 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 15.66 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 15.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.84Support 115.65
Resistance 215.93Support 215.55
Resistance 316.03Support 315.46
26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.79, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹15.83

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 15.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.59 and 16.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.19% today, trading at 15.8. The performance of its peers is mixed. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is experiencing a decline, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation of India are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1515.19.050.61539.1847.6856358.5
Vodafone Idea15.8-0.03-0.1919.157.5279189.32
Tata Communications1936.2528.51.492085.01543.155183.13
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra92.38-1.66-1.77111.4865.2918059.62
Railtel Corporation Of India499.52.50.5618.0165.4516030.87
26 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 33.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6668
    Sell7654
    Strong Sell3334
26 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -53.60% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vodafone Idea is 53.60% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 15.73, down by 0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.98 & 15.84 yesterday to end at 15.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.