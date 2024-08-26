Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.92 and closed slightly lower at ₹15.83. The stock reached a high of ₹15.98 and dipped to a low of ₹15.84. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹111,171.21 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,779,511 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 15.87 and 15.77 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 15.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 15.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.88
|Support 1
|15.81
|Resistance 2
|15.91
|Support 2
|15.77
|Resistance 3
|15.95
|Support 3
|15.74
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock experienced a range between ₹15.63 and ₹15.98 today, with ₹15.63 being the day's low and ₹15.98 marking the day's high.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume had decreased by 46.95% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹15.82, a decline of 0.06%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea reached a high of 15.84 and a low of 15.74 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 15.84 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.87
|Support 1
|15.77
|Resistance 2
|15.91
|Support 2
|15.71
|Resistance 3
|15.97
|Support 3
|15.67
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|15.97
|10 Days
|15.91
|20 Days
|15.89
|50 Days
|16.41
|100 Days
|14.97
|300 Days
|14.69
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹15.78 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.59 and ₹16.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume had decreased by 46.73% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹15.8, down by 0.19%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price varies between 15.9 and 15.66 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 15.66 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 15.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.84
|Support 1
|15.65
|Resistance 2
|15.93
|Support 2
|15.55
|Resistance 3
|16.03
|Support 3
|15.46
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹15.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.59 and ₹16.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price decreased by 0.19% today, trading at ₹15.8. The performance of its peers is mixed. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is experiencing a decline, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation of India are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1515.1
|9.05
|0.6
|1539.1
|847.6
|856358.5
|Vodafone Idea
|15.8
|-0.03
|-0.19
|19.15
|7.52
|79189.32
|Tata Communications
|1936.25
|28.5
|1.49
|2085.0
|1543.1
|55183.13
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|92.38
|-1.66
|-1.77
|111.48
|65.29
|18059.62
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|499.5
|2.5
|0.5
|618.0
|165.45
|16030.87
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 33.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vodafone Idea is 53.60% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹15.73, down by 0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.98 & ₹15.84 yesterday to end at ₹15.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend