Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 15.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.72 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded between a high of 15.42 and a low of 15.03, opening at 15.3 and closing at 15.58. The market capitalization stood at 105,943.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 19.15 and a 52-week low of 7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 43,577,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:43:30 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.38%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.72, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹15.2

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 15.4 & second resistance of 15.6 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 15.79. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 15.79 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at 15.44. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 73.49%, reaching 15.44. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.7%
3 Months1.43%
6 Months3.97%
YTD-5.12%
1 Year73.49%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.4Support 115.01
Resistance 215.6Support 214.82
Resistance 315.79Support 314.62
26 Jul 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 30.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy2210
    Hold6675
    Sell5546
    Strong Sell3343
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:44 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 745 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 819816 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 702 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.42 & 15.03 yesterday to end at 15.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

