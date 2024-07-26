Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹15.42 and a low of ₹15.03, opening at ₹15.3 and closing at ₹15.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,943.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a 52-week low of ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 43,577,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹15.4 & second resistance of ₹15.6 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹15.79. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹15.79 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at ₹15.44. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 73.49%, reaching ₹15.44. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.7%
|3 Months
|1.43%
|6 Months
|3.97%
|YTD
|-5.12%
|1 Year
|73.49%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.4
|Support 1
|15.01
|Resistance 2
|15.6
|Support 2
|14.82
|Resistance 3
|15.79
|Support 3
|14.62
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 30.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 702 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.42 & ₹15.03 yesterday to end at ₹15.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.