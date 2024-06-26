Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.46 and closed at ₹17.27. The high for the day was ₹17.5, while the low was ₹17.15. The market capitalization was ₹116,751.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume was 67,227,251 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.4
|Support 1
|17.08
|Resistance 2
|17.61
|Support 2
|16.97
|Resistance 3
|17.72
|Support 3
|16.76
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 41.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 664 mn & BSE volume was 67 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.5 & ₹17.15 yesterday to end at ₹17.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend