Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 12.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.33 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a minimal increase from an open price of ₹12.82 to a close price of ₹12.83. The stock's high for the day was ₹13.57, with a low of ₹12.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,890.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,205,412 shares traded.
26 Mar 2024, 08:04:06 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.83 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,205,412 with a closing price of ₹12.83.
