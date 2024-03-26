Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 12.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.33 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a minimal increase from an open price of 12.82 to a close price of 12.83. The stock's high for the day was 13.57, with a low of 12.8. The market capitalization stood at 64,890.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,205,412 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,205,412 with a closing price of 12.83.

