Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day saw a minimal increase from an open price of ₹12.82 to a close price of ₹12.83. The stock's high for the day was ₹13.57, with a low of ₹12.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,890.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,205,412 shares traded.
26 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
