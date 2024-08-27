Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.92 and closed slightly lower at ₹15.83. The stock reached a high of ₹15.98 and a low of ₹15.63 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110,056.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹19.15 and ₹7.52, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 17,326,224 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.97
|Support 1
|15.61
|Resistance 2
|16.16
|Support 2
|15.44
|Resistance 3
|16.33
|Support 3
|15.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 33.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 243 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.98 & ₹15.63 yesterday to end at ₹15.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.