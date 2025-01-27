Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.52 and closed slightly lower at ₹9.51. The stock reached a high of ₹9.67 and a low of ₹9.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹67,537.81 crore, the stock continues to fluctuate within its 52-week range, which is a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 28,334,154 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 26.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 272 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.67 & ₹9.40 yesterday to end at ₹9.47. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.