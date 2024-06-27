Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹17.22 and closed at ₹17.2 with a high of ₹18.47 and a low of ₹17.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹122,317.75 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹18.42 and the 52-week low at ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 162,817,367 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹18.13, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹18.02
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹18.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹17.32 and ₹18.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹17.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.66% and is currently trading at ₹18.32. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 140.27% to ₹18.32. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.5%
|3 Months
|25.71%
|6 Months
|33.98%
|YTD
|12.63%
|1 Year
|140.27%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.57
|Support 1
|17.32
|Resistance 2
|19.14
|Support 2
|16.64
|Resistance 3
|19.82
|Support 3
|16.07
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 44.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1682 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1278138 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1520 mn & BSE volume was 162 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.47 & ₹17.22 yesterday to end at ₹17.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend