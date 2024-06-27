Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 18.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.13 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at 17.22 and closed at 17.2 with a high of 18.47 and a low of 17.22. The market capitalization stood at 122,317.75 crore. The 52-week high was at 18.42 and the 52-week low at 7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 162,817,367 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹18.13, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹18.02

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 18.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 17.32 and 18.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 17.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.66% and is currently trading at 18.32. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 140.27% to 18.32. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.5%
3 Months25.71%
6 Months33.98%
YTD12.63%
1 Year140.27%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.57Support 117.32
Resistance 219.14Support 216.64
Resistance 319.82Support 316.07
27 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 10.0, 44.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold7784
    Sell4448
    Strong Sell4443
27 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1682 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1278138 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1520 mn & BSE volume was 162 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 18.47 & 17.22 yesterday to end at 17.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

