Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.31, up 0% from yesterday's 13.31
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.31, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.31

27 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 13.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.31 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.4 and closed at 13.33. The high for the day was 13.49, while the low was 13.17. The market capitalization stood at 64,792.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42 and the low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 57,580,004 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:11 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.31, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.31

Today, Vodafone Idea stock closed at 13.31, with no change in percentage or net value compared to yesterday's closing price. This indicates a stable performance in today's trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16:09 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1225.08.950.741244.95738.7682596.29
Vodafone Idea13.310.00.018.425.764792.67
Tata Communications1971.023.61.212036.951175.056173.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.61-1.65-2.16109.149.814585.72
Railtel Corporation Of India368.754.41.21491.1596.211834.6
27 Mar 2024, 05:32:41 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 13.26, while the high price reached 13.60.

27 Mar 2024, 03:22:32 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.35, with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The offer quantity is 3040000 and the bid quantity is 5440000. The open interest stands at 903600000. Investors can track these numbers to make informed decisions about trading Vodafone Idea stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:16:37 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 5.70000 and a 52-week high of 18.40000. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a difference of 12.70 between the high and low points.

27 Mar 2024, 03:01:44 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.43 with a net change of 0.12 and a percent change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:41:56 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.5 (+11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.6 (-14.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30:37 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1220.54.450.371244.95738.7680088.8
Vodafone Idea13.470.161.218.425.765571.54
Tata Communications1987.239.82.042036.951175.056635.2
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.14-0.12-0.16109.149.814884.82
Railtel Corporation Of India366.952.60.71491.1596.211776.83
27 Mar 2024, 02:20:06 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.43 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Shareholdings

27 Mar 2024, 02:11:21 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock had a low of 13.27 and a high of 13.60 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:00:11 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.5 with a bid price and quantity of 13.5 and 1,440,000 respectively. The offer price stands at 13.55 with an offer quantity of 5,440,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 920,480,000. Investors can closely monitor these numbers for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:43:03 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.47, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows the price at 13.47 with a percent change of 1.2, resulting in a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42:14 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:33:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days12.99
10 Days13.10
20 Days13.99
50 Days14.67
100 Days14.35
300 Days11.67
27 Mar 2024, 01:23:30 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (+0.0%) & 0.55 (+22.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.5 (-28.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:13:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.27 and a high of 13.60.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03:11 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.58, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹13.31

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 13.58, with a 2.03% increase in value. The net change is 0.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 12:50:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:42:10 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.55, with a bid price of 13.6 and an offer price of 13.65. The offer quantity stands at 12,880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 4,960,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 946,000,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:46 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.51.450.121244.95738.7678417.13
Vodafone Idea13.560.251.8818.425.766009.66
Tata Communications1973.325.91.332036.951175.056239.05
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.06-0.2-0.26109.149.814869.18
Railtel Corporation Of India363.9-0.45-0.12491.1596.211678.95
27 Mar 2024, 12:21:36 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.57, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹13.31

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.57, with a 1.95% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.26. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 13.27, and the high price reached was 13.60.

27 Mar 2024, 12:03:32 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (+0.0%) & 0.6 (+33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.55 (-21.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52:45 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4333
Sell8996
Strong Sell3332
27 Mar 2024, 11:42:14 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.53, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.53 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.151.10.091244.95738.7678222.11
Vodafone Idea13.520.211.5818.425.765814.94
Tata Communications1960.4513.050.672036.951175.055872.83
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.23-0.03-0.04109.149.814902.41
Railtel Corporation Of India365.150.80.22491.1596.211719.07
27 Mar 2024, 11:20:40 AM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.55 with a bid price of 13.6 and an offer price of 13.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 8320000 and a bid quantity of 3360000. The open interest stands at 971920000. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Vodafone Idea shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 11:11:21 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 13.27 and a high of 13.60 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.58, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.58, with a 2.03% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.27. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Vodafone Idea.

27 Mar 2024, 10:40:04 AM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (+0.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.65 (-7.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.62.550.211244.95738.7679030.08
Vodafone Idea13.380.070.5318.425.765133.42
Tata Communications1956.358.950.462036.951175.055755.98
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.25-0.01-0.01109.149.814906.32
Railtel Corporation Of India366.52.150.59491.1596.211762.39
27 Mar 2024, 10:23:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.38, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.31

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 13.38 with a net change of 0.07 and a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:12:33 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of 13.53 and a low of 13.27 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.4 with a bid price of 13.45 and an offer price of 13.5. The bid quantity stands at 2400000 while the offer quantity is 2240000. The open interest for the stock is at 998880000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40:13 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.33, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.31

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.33, with a minimal increase of 0.15% and a net change of 0.02.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-1.93%
6 Months9.92%
YTD-16.87%
1 Year119.83%
27 Mar 2024, 09:01:43 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.31, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.33

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is 13.31 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.33 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 57,580,004 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 13.33.

Recommended For You
