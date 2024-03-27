Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.31, up 0% from yesterday's 13.31

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.4 and closed at ₹13.33. The high for the day was ₹13.49, while the low was ₹13.17. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,792.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 57,580,004 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Vodafone Idea stock closed at ₹13.31, with no change in percentage or net value compared to yesterday's closing price. This indicates a stable performance in today's trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1225.0
|8.95
|0.74
|1244.95
|738.7
|682596.29
|Vodafone Idea
|13.31
|0.0
|0.0
|18.42
|5.7
|64792.67
|Tata Communications
|1971.0
|23.6
|1.21
|2036.95
|1175.0
|56173.5
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|74.61
|-1.65
|-2.16
|109.1
|49.8
|14585.72
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|368.75
|4.4
|1.21
|491.15
|96.2
|11834.6
Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹13.26, while the high price reached ₹13.60.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.35, with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The offer quantity is 3040000 and the bid quantity is 5440000. The open interest stands at 903600000. Investors can track these numbers to make informed decisions about trading Vodafone Idea stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 5.70000 and a 52-week high of 18.40000. This indicates a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a difference of 12.70 between the high and low points.
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.43 with a net change of 0.12 and a percent change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.5 (+11.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.6 (-14.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1220.5
|4.45
|0.37
|1244.95
|738.7
|680088.8
|Vodafone Idea
|13.47
|0.16
|1.2
|18.42
|5.7
|65571.54
|Tata Communications
|1987.2
|39.8
|2.04
|2036.95
|1175.0
|56635.2
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.14
|-0.12
|-0.16
|109.1
|49.8
|14884.82
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|366.95
|2.6
|0.71
|491.15
|96.2
|11776.83
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.43 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock had a low of ₹13.27 and a high of ₹13.60 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.5 with a bid price and quantity of 13.5 and 1,440,000 respectively. The offer price stands at 13.55 with an offer quantity of 5,440,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 920,480,000. Investors can closely monitor these numbers for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows the price at ₹13.47 with a percent change of 1.2, resulting in a net change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|12.99
|10 Days
|13.10
|20 Days
|13.99
|50 Days
|14.67
|100 Days
|14.35
|300 Days
|11.67
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (+0.0%) & ₹0.55 (+22.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 13:23 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.5 (-28.57%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.27 and a high of ₹13.60.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹13.58, with a 2.03% increase in value. The net change is 0.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.55, with a bid price of 13.6 and an offer price of 13.65. The offer quantity stands at 12,880,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 4,960,000 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 946,000,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1217.5
|1.45
|0.12
|1244.95
|738.7
|678417.13
|Vodafone Idea
|13.56
|0.25
|1.88
|18.42
|5.7
|66009.66
|Tata Communications
|1973.3
|25.9
|1.33
|2036.95
|1175.0
|56239.05
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.06
|-0.2
|-0.26
|109.1
|49.8
|14869.18
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|363.9
|-0.45
|-0.12
|491.15
|96.2
|11678.95
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.57, with a 1.95% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.26. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹13.27, and the high price reached was ₹13.60.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (+0.0%) & ₹0.6 (+33.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.55 (-21.43%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.53 with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1217.15
|1.1
|0.09
|1244.95
|738.7
|678222.11
|Vodafone Idea
|13.52
|0.21
|1.58
|18.42
|5.7
|65814.94
|Tata Communications
|1960.45
|13.05
|0.67
|2036.95
|1175.0
|55872.83
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.23
|-0.03
|-0.04
|109.1
|49.8
|14902.41
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|365.15
|0.8
|0.22
|491.15
|96.2
|11719.07
Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.55 with a bid price of 13.6 and an offer price of 13.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 8320000 and a bid quantity of 3360000. The open interest stands at 971920000. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Vodafone Idea shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.27 and a high of ₹13.60 on the current day.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.58, with a 2.03% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.27. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Vodafone Idea.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.45 (+0.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹13.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.65 (-7.14%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.6
|2.55
|0.21
|1244.95
|738.7
|679030.08
|Vodafone Idea
|13.38
|0.07
|0.53
|18.42
|5.7
|65133.42
|Tata Communications
|1956.35
|8.95
|0.46
|2036.95
|1175.0
|55755.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.25
|-0.01
|-0.01
|109.1
|49.8
|14906.32
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|366.5
|2.15
|0.59
|491.15
|96.2
|11762.39
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹13.38 with a net change of 0.07 and a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of ₹13.53 and a low of ₹13.27 on the current trading day.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.4 with a bid price of 13.45 and an offer price of 13.5. The bid quantity stands at 2400000 while the offer quantity is 2240000. The open interest for the stock is at 998880000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.33, with a minimal increase of 0.15% and a net change of 0.02.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-1.93%
|6 Months
|9.92%
|YTD
|-16.87%
|1 Year
|119.83%
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.31 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 57,580,004 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹13.33.
