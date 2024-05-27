Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.23 and closed at ₹14.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹15.68 and the low was ₹14.23. The market capitalization stands at ₹102564.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹18.42 and ₹6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 648549128 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at ₹15.30. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 115.71% to ₹15.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.10% to reach 22957.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.96%
|3 Months
|-16.55%
|6 Months
|13.11%
|YTD
|-5.62%
|1 Year
|115.71%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.8
|Support 1
|14.3
|Resistance 2
|16.5
|Support 2
|13.5
|Resistance 3
|17.3
|Support 3
|12.8
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 61.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|5
|6
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1232 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 836661 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 975 mn & BSE volume was 257 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.68 & ₹14.23 yesterday to end at ₹14.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend