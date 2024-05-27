Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 7.54 %. The stock closed at 14.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.11 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.23 and closed at 14.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 15.68 and the low was 14.23. The market capitalization stands at 102564.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 18.42 and 6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 648549128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at 15.30. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 115.71% to 15.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.10% to reach 22957.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.96%
3 Months-16.55%
6 Months13.11%
YTD-5.62%
1 Year115.71%
27 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank, Biocon among nine stocks on F&O ban list on May 27

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-vodafone-idea-bandhan-bank-biocon-among-nine-stocks-on-f-o-ban-list-on-may-27-11716740011262.html

27 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.8Support 114.3
Resistance 216.5Support 213.5
Resistance 317.3Support 312.8
27 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 61.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8753
    Sell4569
    Strong Sell4433
27 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1232 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 836661 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 975 mn & BSE volume was 257 mn.

27 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.68 & 14.23 yesterday to end at 14.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

