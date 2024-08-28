Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.71 and closed slightly higher at ₹15.79. The stock reached a high of ₹16.16 and a low of ₹15.65, with a BSE trading volume of 24,956,839 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹111,519.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹8.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 415 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.16 & ₹15.65 yesterday to end at ₹16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend