Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 15.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.71 and closed slightly higher at 15.79. The stock reached a high of 16.16 and a low of 15.65, with a BSE trading volume of 24,956,839 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 111,519.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 19.15 and a low of 8.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 440 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 375139 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 415 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.16 & 15.65 yesterday to end at 16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

