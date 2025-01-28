Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.31 and closed higher at ₹9.47, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹9.34 and a low of ₹8.80 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹63,468.41 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares traded actively, with a BSE volume of 42,148,043. The stock's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its low of ₹6.60.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.23
|Support 1
|8.69
|Resistance 2
|9.55
|Support 2
|8.47
|Resistance 3
|9.77
|Support 3
|8.15
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 21.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 319 mn & BSE volume was 44 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.34 & ₹8.80 yesterday to end at ₹8.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend