Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹18.26 and closed at ₹18.02 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.7, while the low was ₹18. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,25,711.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.47 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 136,656,286 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 46.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1523 mn & BSE volume was 136 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.7 & ₹18 yesterday to end at ₹18.02. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend