Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.32

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged from the open to close at ₹13.31 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹13.6, while the low was ₹13.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,709.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,011,564 shares.
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.32
Vodafone Idea stock closed at ₹13.24 today, reflecting a decrease of 0.6% from the previous day's closing price of ₹13.32. The net change in the stock price was -0.08.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1236.2
|11.5
|0.94
|1244.95
|738.7
|688837.18
|Vodafone Idea
|13.24
|-0.08
|-0.6
|18.42
|5.7
|64451.91
|Tata Communications
|2011.25
|39.8
|2.02
|2036.95
|1175.0
|57320.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|73.96
|-1.09
|-1.45
|109.1
|49.8
|14458.65
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|363.7
|-4.15
|-1.13
|491.15
|96.2
|11672.53
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.17 and a high of ₹13.54.
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4
Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 13.25 with a bid price and offer price at 13.25 and 13.3 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 14,880,000 and offer quantity at 14,400,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 767,920,000.
Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52-week high price was 18.40, while the 52-week low price was 5.70. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.26, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.26 with a net change of -0.06 and a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Vodafone Idea
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.8 (-5.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-0.0%) & ₹1.3 (-3.7%) respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.32, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.32 with no net change and no percentage change. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable and has not experienced any significant movement recently.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock traded at a low of ₹13.3 and a high of ₹13.54 on the current day. The stock showed some volatility with a range between these two prices during the trading session.
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4
Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.35 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The offer quantity stands at 4,240,000 while the bid quantity is at 4,960,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 791,760,000.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.34, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹13.34, with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.02 points.
Click here for Vodafone Idea Key Metrics
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13.01
|10 Days
|13.06
|20 Days
|13.78
|50 Days
|14.61
|100 Days
|14.37
|300 Days
|11.70
Top active options for Vodafone Idea
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹15.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-14.29%) & ₹1.6 (-3.03%) respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹13.32
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.43 with a 0.83% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.11.
Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.45. The bid price is 13.4 with a bid quantity of 6960000, and the offer price is 13.45 with an offer quantity of 3840000. The open interest stands at 814800000. Investors are closely watching the stock for any potential movements.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.42, with a 0.75% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.1 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price ranged from a low of ₹13.3 to a high of ₹13.54 on the current day.
Top active options for Vodafone Idea
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹15.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-14.29%) & ₹1.6 (-3.03%) respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.42 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4
Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.35 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The bid quantity is 15,840,000 and the offer quantity is 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 812,480,000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.3 and a high of ₹13.54 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.37, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at ₹13.37, showing a slight increase of 0.38% with a net change of 0.05.
Top active options for Vodafone Idea
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹10.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-14.29%) & ₹0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹13.32
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.48 with a percent change of 1.2, representing an increase of 0.16. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's today reached a low of ₹13.33 and a high of ₹13.50.
Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4
Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.5 with a bid price of 13.4 and an offer price of 13.45. The offer quantity is 2,160,000 and the bid quantity is 9,360,000. The open interest stands at 729,280,000. The stock is experiencing moderate trading activity with a slightly higher bid quantity compared to the offer quantity.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.44, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹13.32
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.44 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.12.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.5%
|3 Months
|-2.41%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|-16.87%
|1 Year
|125.42%
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.31, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.31
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.31 with no change in the net price or percentage change. This indicates that the stock has remained stable in the current trading period.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.31 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 54,011,564 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹13.31.
