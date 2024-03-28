Active Stocks
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.32

26 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 13.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.24 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained unchanged from the open to close at 13.31 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 13.6, while the low was 13.26. The market capitalization stood at 66,709.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,011,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30:52 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.32

Vodafone Idea stock closed at 13.24 today, reflecting a decrease of 0.6% from the previous day's closing price of 13.32. The net change in the stock price was -0.08.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16:09 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1236.211.50.941244.95738.7688837.18
Vodafone Idea13.24-0.08-0.618.425.764451.91
Tata Communications2011.2539.82.022036.951175.057320.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra73.96-1.09-1.45109.149.814458.65
Railtel Corporation Of India363.7-4.15-1.13491.1596.211672.53
28 Mar 2024, 05:33:13 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.17 and a high of 13.54.

28 Mar 2024, 03:20:02 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 13.25 with a bid price and offer price at 13.25 and 13.3 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 14,880,000 and offer quantity at 14,400,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 767,920,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:18:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52-week high price was 18.40, while the 52-week low price was 5.70. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:01:34 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.26, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the stock price is 13.26 with a net change of -0.06 and a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:43:38 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 0.8 (-5.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-0.0%) & 1.3 (-3.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31:43 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1233.158.450.691244.95738.7687137.65
Vodafone Idea13.330.010.0818.425.764890.03
Tata Communications2007.2535.81.822036.951175.057206.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.62-0.43-0.57109.149.814587.67
Railtel Corporation Of India366.85-1.0-0.27491.1596.211773.63
28 Mar 2024, 02:21:34 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.32, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.32 with no net change and no percentage change. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable and has not experienced any significant movement recently.

28 Mar 2024, 02:11:59 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock traded at a low of 13.3 and a high of 13.54 on the current day. The stock showed some volatility with a range between these two prices during the trading session.

28 Mar 2024, 02:02:33 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is currently at 13.35 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The offer quantity stands at 4,240,000 while the bid quantity is at 4,960,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 791,760,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:32 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.34, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at 13.34, with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.02 points.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:08 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:31:53 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13.01
10 Days13.06
20 Days13.78
50 Days14.61
100 Days14.37
300 Days11.70
28 Mar 2024, 01:20:04 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 15.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.6 (-14.29%) & 1.6 (-3.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:03:12 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹13.32

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.43 with a 0.83% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.11.

Click here for Vodafone Idea Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:51:38 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:41:26 PM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.45. The bid price is 13.4 with a bid quantity of 6960000, and the offer price is 13.45 with an offer quantity of 3840000. The open interest stands at 814800000. Investors are closely watching the stock for any potential movements.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:30:04 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1225.751.050.091244.95738.7683014.21
Vodafone Idea13.420.10.7518.425.765328.14
Tata Communications1995.8524.41.242036.951175.056881.73
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.03-0.02-0.03109.149.814667.82
Railtel Corporation Of India369.51.650.45491.1596.211858.67
28 Mar 2024, 12:23:45 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.42, with a 0.75% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.1 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11:22 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price ranged from a low of 13.3 to a high of 13.54 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00:02 PM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 15.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.6 (-14.29%) & 1.6 (-3.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52:13 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4333
Sell8996
Strong Sell3332
28 Mar 2024, 11:40:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.42 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1229.054.350.361244.95738.7684853.04
Vodafone Idea13.420.10.7518.425.765328.14
Tata Communications1992.521.051.072036.951175.056786.25
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.40.350.47109.149.814740.16
Railtel Corporation Of India371.954.11.11491.1596.211937.3
28 Mar 2024, 11:23:15 AM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.35 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The bid quantity is 15,840,000 and the offer quantity is 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 812,480,000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:11:23 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 13.3 and a high of 13.54 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00:45 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.37, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at 13.37, showing a slight increase of 0.38% with a net change of 0.05.

28 Mar 2024, 10:43:00 AM IST

Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 8.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 5.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 10.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.6 (-14.29%) & 0.15 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1226.21.50.121244.95738.7683264.96
Vodafone Idea13.470.151.1318.425.765571.54
Tata Communications1970.0-1.45-0.072036.951175.056145.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra75.930.881.17109.149.814843.77
Railtel Corporation Of India369.31.450.39491.1596.211852.26
28 Mar 2024, 10:23:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.48 with a percent change of 1.2, representing an increase of 0.16. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11:59 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's today reached a low of 13.33 and a high of 13.50.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01:55 AM IST

Vodafone Idea March futures opened at 13.35 as against previous close of 13.4

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.5 with a bid price of 13.4 and an offer price of 13.45. The offer quantity is 2,160,000 and the bid quantity is 9,360,000. The open interest stands at 729,280,000. The stock is experiencing moderate trading activity with a slightly higher bid quantity compared to the offer quantity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.44, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹13.32

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.44 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 0.12.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.5%
3 Months-2.41%
6 Months10.83%
YTD-16.87%
1 Year125.42%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.31, up 0% from yesterday's ₹13.31

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.31 with no change in the net price or percentage change. This indicates that the stock has remained stable in the current trading period.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02:41 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 54,011,564 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 13.31.

