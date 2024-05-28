Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 15.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.93 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.2 and closed at 15.11 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 15.45, while the low was 14.91. The market capitalization stood at 102,021.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 259,433,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.93, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹15.03

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 14.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 14.75 and 15.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 14.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

28 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 15.08. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 113.48% to 15.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.16%
3 Months-13.76%
6 Months12.73%
YTD-5.94%
1 Year113.48%
28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.3Support 114.75
Resistance 215.65Support 214.55
Resistance 315.85Support 314.2
28 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 61.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8853
    Sell4469
    Strong Sell4433
28 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1222 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 856977 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 963 mn & BSE volume was 259 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.45 & 14.91 yesterday to end at 15.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

