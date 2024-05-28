Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.2 and closed at ₹15.11 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹15.45, while the low was ₹14.91. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,021.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 259,433,700 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹14.93 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹14.75 and ₹15.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹14.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹15.08. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 113.48% to ₹15.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.16%
|3 Months
|-13.76%
|6 Months
|12.73%
|YTD
|-5.94%
|1 Year
|113.48%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.3
|Support 1
|14.75
|Resistance 2
|15.65
|Support 2
|14.55
|Resistance 3
|15.85
|Support 3
|14.2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 61.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 963 mn & BSE volume was 259 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.45 & ₹14.91 yesterday to end at ₹15.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend