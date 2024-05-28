Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 15.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.93 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.