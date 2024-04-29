Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 13.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.01 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day had an open price of 13.68 and closed at 13.89. The stock reached a high of 14.19 and a low of 13.12 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 70,217.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42 and the low was 6.26. The BSE volume for the day was 547,578,734 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1950 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 846801 k

The trading volume yesterday was 130.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1634 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.89 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 14.19 & 13.12 yesterday to end at 13.89. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

