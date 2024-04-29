Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹13.68 and closed at ₹13.89. The stock reached a high of ₹14.19 and a low of ₹13.12 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,217.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹6.26. The BSE volume for the day was 547,578,734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 130.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1634 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹14.19 & ₹13.12 yesterday to end at ₹13.89. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
