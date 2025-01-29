Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.97 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.90, with a high of ₹9.15 and a low of ₹8.78. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹64,253.73 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,539,638 shares for the day.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8.81 and ₹9.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹9.02. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has declined by 38.78%, also settling at ₹9.02. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|19.72%
|6 Months
|-44.48%
|YTD
|13.35%
|1 Year
|-38.78%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.18
|Support 1
|8.81
|Resistance 2
|9.35
|Support 2
|8.61
|Resistance 3
|9.55
|Support 3
|8.44
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 22.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 310 mn & BSE volume was 35 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.15 & ₹8.78 yesterday to end at ₹9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend