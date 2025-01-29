Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 9.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.