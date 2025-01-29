Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 9.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.97 and closed slightly lower at 8.90, with a high of 9.15 and a low of 8.78. The company's market capitalization stands at 64,253.73 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,539,638 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹9, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹9.01

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8.81 and 9.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 9.02. However, over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has declined by 38.78%, also settling at 9.02. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months19.72%
6 Months-44.48%
YTD13.35%
1 Year-38.78%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.18Support 18.81
Resistance 29.35Support 28.61
Resistance 39.55Support 38.44
29 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 22.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6665
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2223
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 345 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 583317 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 310 mn & BSE volume was 35 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.15 & 8.78 yesterday to end at 9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.