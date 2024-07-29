Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.38 and closed at ₹15.2. The high for the day was ₹16.13 while the low was ₹15.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,380.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 59,384,877 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 746 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.13 & ₹15.38 yesterday to end at ₹15.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend