Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 5.13 %. The stock closed at 15.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.98 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.38 and closed at 15.2. The high for the day was 16.13 while the low was 15.38. The market capitalization stood at 111,380.11 crore. The 52-week high was 19.15 and the 52-week low was 7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 59,384,877 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 34.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy2220
    Hold6675
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 805 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 777128 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 746 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.13 & 15.38 yesterday to end at 15.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

