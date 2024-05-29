Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price remained flat on the last day of trading, opening and closing at ₹15.03. The high for the day was ₹15.11, while the low was ₹14.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,695.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 118,597,447 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|14.9
|Support 1
|14.3
|Resistance 2
|15.3
|Support 2
|14.1
|Resistance 3
|15.5
|Support 3
|13.7
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 60.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 963 mn & BSE volume was 259 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.11 & ₹14.5 yesterday to end at ₹15.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend