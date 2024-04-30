Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.2, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹14.06 and closed at ₹14.01 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹14.28, while the low was ₹13.42. The market capitalization is ₹67,611.64 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹18.42 and ₹6.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 316,385,788 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Shareholding information
Vodafone Idea has a 0.13% MF holding & 1.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.03% in december to 1.97% in march quarter.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Vodafone Idea's Return on Equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was negative. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was also negative. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are positive.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Vodafone Idea's earnings per share has decreased significantly in the last 3 years, along with a slight decrease in revenue. In the most recent fiscal year, the company's revenue was 425768.00 cr, showing a small increase compared to the previous year. The company is expected to experience a 2.01% growth in revenue and a 19.75% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price decreased by 2.15% to reach ₹13.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are declining, whereas Railtel Corporation of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1324.4
|-8.85
|-0.66
|1364.05
|774.0
|737984.11
|Vodafone Idea
|13.2
|-0.29
|-2.15
|18.42
|6.54
|64257.19
|Tata Communications
|1728.0
|-6.05
|-0.35
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49248.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.26
|-1.3
|-1.56
|109.1
|60.35
|16081.24
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|399.65
|0.6
|0.15
|491.15
|114.8
|12826.3
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.15 and a high of ₹13.56 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.8%
The decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in market sentiment. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or start to reverse its current trend in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.2, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹13.49
Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.2 - a 2.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.45 , 13.7 , 13.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.05 , 12.9 , 12.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.17% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 3 PM is 30.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹13.2, down by 2.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹13.49
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹13.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|13.00
|10 Days
|13.01
|20 Days
|13.19
|50 Days
|14.06
|100 Days
|14.27
|300 Days
|12.29
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.99% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 2 PM is 39.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹13.32, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 13.49 and 13.31 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.31 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.44
|Support 1
|13.35
|Resistance 2
|13.48
|Support 2
|13.3
|Resistance 3
|13.53
|Support 3
|13.26
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹13.49
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.27 and ₹14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.50% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 1 PM is 33.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹13.42, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.54 and a trough of 13.36 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 13.42 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 13.31 and 13.26.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.49
|Support 1
|13.31
|Resistance 2
|13.61
|Support 2
|13.25
|Resistance 3
|13.67
|Support 3
|13.13
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.31%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea implies that the current downward trend may be weakening, indicating the stock could reach a bottom or possibly reverse direction in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹13.34 and a high of ₹13.56 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.69% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 12 AM is 26.69% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹13.36, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.53 and a low of 13.37 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong positive sentiment. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.58
|Support 1
|13.42
|Resistance 2
|13.63
|Support 2
|13.31
|Resistance 3
|13.74
|Support 3
|13.26
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹13.49
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.27 and ₹14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.57% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 11 AM is 34.57% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹13.38, showing a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 13.48 and 13.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.4
|Support 1
|13.35
|Resistance 2
|13.43
|Support 2
|13.33
|Resistance 3
|13.45
|Support 3
|13.3
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.38, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹13.49
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.27 and ₹14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 1.04% to reach ₹13.35, while its competitors are experiencing varying trends. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Tata Communications is showing an upward trajectory. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.5% and 0.37%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1328.5
|-4.75
|-0.36
|1364.05
|774.0
|740268.72
|Vodafone Idea
|13.35
|-0.14
|-1.04
|18.42
|6.54
|64987.39
|Tata Communications
|1739.25
|5.2
|0.3
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49568.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.61
|-0.95
|-1.14
|109.1
|60.35
|16149.66
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|394.15
|-4.9
|-1.23
|491.15
|114.8
|12649.79
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.30% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 30.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.38, a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may indicate further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.5 & a low of 13.34 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.48
|Support 1
|13.32
|Resistance 2
|13.57
|Support 2
|13.25
|Resistance 3
|13.64
|Support 3
|13.16
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's share price dropped by 0.52% to reach ₹13.42, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are facing declines, whereas Tata Communications is witnessing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.24% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1323.9
|-9.35
|-0.7
|1364.05
|774.0
|737705.5
|Vodafone Idea
|13.42
|-0.07
|-0.52
|18.42
|6.54
|65328.14
|Tata Communications
|1745.7
|11.65
|0.67
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49752.45
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|82.95
|-0.61
|-0.73
|109.1
|60.35
|16216.13
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|394.6
|-4.45
|-1.12
|491.15
|114.8
|12664.23
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.36, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹13.49
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.27 and ₹14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹13.51. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 93.53% to reach ₹13.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.26%
|3 Months
|-11.85%
|6 Months
|15.45%
|YTD
|-15.94%
|1 Year
|93.53%
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|14.07
|Support 1
|13.27
|Resistance 2
|14.58
|Support 2
|12.98
|Resistance 3
|14.87
|Support 3
|12.47
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 57.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1644 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 974141 k
The trading volume yesterday was 68.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1328 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹14.28 & ₹13.42 yesterday to end at ₹14.01. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
