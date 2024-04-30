Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.2, down -2.15% from yesterday's 13.49

30 Apr 2024
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 13.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.06 and closed at 14.01 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 14.28, while the low was 13.42. The market capitalization is 67,611.64 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 18.42 and 6.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 316,385,788 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Shareholding information

Vodafone Idea has a 0.13% MF holding & 1.97% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.03% in december to 1.97% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Vodafone Idea's Return on Equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was negative. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was also negative. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are positive.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Vodafone Idea's earnings per share has decreased significantly in the last 3 years, along with a slight decrease in revenue. In the most recent fiscal year, the company's revenue was 425768.00 cr, showing a small increase compared to the previous year. The company is expected to experience a 2.01% growth in revenue and a 19.75% growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price decreased by 2.15% to reach 13.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are declining, whereas Railtel Corporation of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1324.4-8.85-0.661364.05774.0737984.11
Vodafone Idea13.2-0.29-2.1518.426.5464257.19
Tata Communications1728.0-6.05-0.352085.01209.9549248.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.26-1.3-1.56109.160.3516081.24
Railtel Corporation Of India399.650.60.15491.15114.812826.3
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 13.15 and a high of 13.56 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.8%

The decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in market sentiment. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or start to reverse its current trend in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.2, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at 13.2 - a 2.15% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.45 , 13.7 , 13.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.05 , 12.9 , 12.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.17% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 3 PM is 30.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 13.2, down by 2.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:14 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹13.49

The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of 13.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.00
10 Days13.01
20 Days13.19
50 Days14.06
100 Days14.27
300 Days12.29
30 Apr 2024, 02:47 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.99% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 2 PM is 39.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 13.32, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 13.49 and 13.31 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.31 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.44Support 113.35
Resistance 213.48Support 213.3
Resistance 313.53Support 313.26
30 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.42, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.42 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.27 and 14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.50% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 1 PM is 33.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 13.42, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.54 and a trough of 13.36 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 13.42 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 13.31 and 13.26.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.31%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea implies that the current downward trend may be weakening, indicating the stock could reach a bottom or possibly reverse direction in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.34 and a high of 13.56 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.69% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 12 AM is 26.69% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 13.36, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.53 and a low of 13.37 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong positive sentiment. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.00
10 Days13.01
20 Days13.19
50 Days14.06
100 Days14.27
300 Days12.29
30 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.27 and 14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -34.57% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 11 AM is 34.57% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 13.38, showing a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea, Nykaa, SAIL among 8 stocks likely to enter MSCI Global Standard index in August rejig, says Nuvama

Oberoi Realty, Zydus Lifesciences, Prestige Estates, Thermax, Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Alkem Laboratories and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) need up to 10% rise to enter the MSCI index.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vodafone-idea-nykaa-sail-among-8-stocks-likely-to-enter-msci-global-standard-index-in-august-rejig-says-nuvama-11714456264402.html

30 Apr 2024, 11:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 13.48 and 13.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 11:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.38, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.38 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.27 and 14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 1.04% to reach 13.35, while its competitors are experiencing varying trends. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Tata Communications is showing an upward trajectory. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.5% and 0.37%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1328.5-4.75-0.361364.05774.0740268.72
Vodafone Idea13.35-0.14-1.0418.426.5464987.39
Tata Communications1739.255.20.32085.01209.9549568.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.61-0.95-1.14109.160.3516149.66
Railtel Corporation Of India394.15-4.9-1.23491.15114.812649.79
30 Apr 2024, 10:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 30.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.38, a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.5 & a low of 13.34 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's share price dropped by 0.52% to reach 13.42, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are facing declines, whereas Tata Communications is witnessing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.24% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1323.9-9.35-0.71364.05774.0737705.5
Vodafone Idea13.42-0.07-0.5218.426.5465328.14
Tata Communications1745.711.650.672085.01209.9549752.45
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.95-0.61-0.73109.160.3516216.13
Railtel Corporation Of India394.6-4.45-1.12491.15114.812664.23
30 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.36, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹13.49

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.27 and 14.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 14.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 13.51. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 93.53% to reach 13.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.26%
3 Months-11.85%
6 Months15.45%
YTD-15.94%
1 Year93.53%
30 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea stocks under F&O ban list on April 30

Biocon and Vodafone Idea are the two stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 30.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-biocon-vodafone-idea-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-april-30-11714403581147.html

30 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1644 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 974141 k

The trading volume yesterday was 68.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1328 mn & BSE volume was 316 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 14.28 & 13.42 yesterday to end at 14.01. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

