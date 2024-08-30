Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹16.34 and closed at ₹15.96. The stock reached a high of ₹16.55 and a low of ₹15.98. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹113,680.4 crore. Vodafone Idea's 52-week high is ₹19.15, while its 52-week low is ₹8.5. The BSE trading volume for the day was 28,109,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹16.43. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 80.11% to ₹16.43. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 30.03% to 25,151.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.62%
|3 Months
|0.43%
|6 Months
|19.41%
|YTD
|1.88%
|1 Year
|80.11%
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/agr-dues-supreme-court-bench-hearing-curative-plea-bharti-airtel-vodafone-idea-telcos-today-august-30-dot-dy-chandrachud-11724979244888.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.11
|Support 1
|15.76
|Resistance 2
|16.32
|Support 2
|15.62
|Resistance 3
|16.46
|Support 3
|15.41
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 35.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 415 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.55 & ₹15.98 yesterday to end at ₹16.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend