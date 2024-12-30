Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 7.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.47 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.55 and closed slightly higher at 7.57. The stock reached a high of 7.62 and a low of 7.43 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 52,065.76 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE volume for the day was 28,725,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.57Support 17.43
Resistance 27.66Support 27.38
Resistance 37.71Support 37.29
30 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 6.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6654
    Sell7788
    Strong Sell2223
30 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 209 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 397341 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 181 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.

30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7.62 & 7.43 yesterday to end at 7.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.