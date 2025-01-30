Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹9.01, with a high of ₹9.06 and a low of ₹8.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹63,825.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 21,569,733 shares, indicating active investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 21.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 186 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.06 & ₹8.90 yesterday to end at ₹8.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend