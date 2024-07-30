Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹15.98 on the last day with an open price of ₹16.05. The high for the day was ₹16.42 and the low was ₹15.93. The market capitalization stands at ₹111,937.71 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹19.15 and ₹7.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,130,850 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.34
|Support 1
|15.85
|Resistance 2
|16.62
|Support 2
|15.64
|Resistance 3
|16.83
|Support 3
|15.36
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 505 mn & BSE volume was 58 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.42 & ₹15.93 yesterday to end at ₹16.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend