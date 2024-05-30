Active Stocks
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

7 min read . Updated: 30 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 14.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.81 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at 14.54 on the last trading day, with the open price at 14.49. The high for the day was 14.89 and the low was 14.39. The market capitalization stood at 100528.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,437,507 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:19:58 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.47% today, reaching 14.88. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 108.45% to 14.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.63%
3 Months5.23%
6 Months12.12%
YTD-7.5%
1 Year108.45%
30 May 2024, 09:04:35 AM IST

30 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.03Support 114.53
Resistance 215.22Support 214.22
Resistance 315.53Support 314.03
30 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 60.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8853
    Sell4469
    Strong Sell4433
30 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 701 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 788342 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 592 mn & BSE volume was 108 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:06:43 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14.89 & 14.39 yesterday to end at 14.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

