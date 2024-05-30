Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹14.54 on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹14.49. The high for the day was ₹14.89 and the low was ₹14.39. The market capitalization stood at 100528.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,437,507 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.47% today, reaching ₹14.88. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 108.45% to ₹14.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.63%
|3 Months
|5.23%
|6 Months
|12.12%
|YTD
|-7.5%
|1 Year
|108.45%
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea are among the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 30
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-hindustan-copper-vodafone-idea-among-four-stocks-on-f-o-ban-list-on-may-30-11716998595705.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.03
|Support 1
|14.53
|Resistance 2
|15.22
|Support 2
|14.22
|Resistance 3
|15.53
|Support 3
|14.03
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 60.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 592 mn & BSE volume was 108 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14.89 & ₹14.39 yesterday to end at ₹14.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend