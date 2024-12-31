Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8 and closed lower at ₹7.47, with a high of ₹8 and a low of ₹7.61. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹52,065.76 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Vodafone Idea has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,378,376 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 699 mn & BSE volume was 78 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8 & ₹7.61 yesterday to end at ₹7.76. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.