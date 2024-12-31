Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 3.88 %. The stock closed at 7.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.76 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8 and closed lower at 7.47, with a high of 8 and a low of 7.61. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 52,065.76 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Vodafone Idea has seen a high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,378,376 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 778 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 408061 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 90.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 699 mn & BSE volume was 78 mn.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8 & 7.61 yesterday to end at 7.76. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.