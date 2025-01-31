Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.86 and closed at ₹8.94, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹9.05 and maintained a low of ₹8.86 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹64,182.34 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 32,048,632 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.07
|Support 1
|8.88
|Resistance 2
|9.16
|Support 2
|8.78
|Resistance 3
|9.26
|Support 3
|8.69
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 22.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 255 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.05 & ₹8.86 yesterday to end at ₹9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend