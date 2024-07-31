Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at ₹16.06, with a high of ₹16.28 and a low of ₹16. The market capitalization for the company was ₹113,052.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹19.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 24,790,054 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹16.34 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.46. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹16.46 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹16.30. Over a one-year period, Vodafone Idea shares have seen a significant gain of 95.30% to reach ₹16.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.09%
|3 Months
|12.29%
|6 Months
|11.79%
|YTD
|1.31%
|1 Year
|95.3%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.34
|Support 1
|16.05
|Resistance 2
|16.46
|Support 2
|15.88
|Resistance 3
|16.63
|Support 3
|15.76
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 35.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 242 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.28 & ₹16 yesterday to end at ₹16.22. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend