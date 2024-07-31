Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 16.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.43 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at 16.06, with a high of 16.28 and a low of 16. The market capitalization for the company was 113,052.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 19.15 and the 52-week low was 7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 24,790,054 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹16.43, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹16.22

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 16.34 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.46. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 16.46 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 16.30. Over a one-year period, Vodafone Idea shares have seen a significant gain of 95.30% to reach 16.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.09%
3 Months12.29%
6 Months11.79%
YTD1.31%
1 Year95.3%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.34Support 116.05
Resistance 216.46Support 215.88
Resistance 316.63Support 315.76
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 35.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy2220
    Hold6676
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 267 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 661402 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 242 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.28 & 16 yesterday to end at 16.22. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

