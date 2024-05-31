Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 14.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.96 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at 14.81 on the last day with an open price of 14.88. The high for the day was 15.03 while the low was 14.52. The market capitalization stood at 99035.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 204,290,330 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.37%; Futures open interest increased by 304.15%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:39:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.96, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 14.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 15.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 15.23 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21:17 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 3.98% and is currently trading at 15.17. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 102.78%, reaching 15.17. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months4.95%
6 Months11.88%
YTD-8.75%
1 Year102.78%
31 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 114.92Support 114.42
Resistance 215.23Support 214.23
Resistance 315.42Support 313.92
31 May 2024, 08:37:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 60.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8853
    Sell4469
    Strong Sell4433
31 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1299 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 806402 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1095 mn & BSE volume was 204 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:08:14 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.03 & 14.52 yesterday to end at 14.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue