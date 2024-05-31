Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹14.81 on the last day with an open price of ₹14.88. The high for the day was ₹15.03 while the low was ₹14.52. The market capitalization stood at ₹99035.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 204,290,330 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.37%; Futures open interest increased by 304.15%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.96, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹14.59
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹14.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹15.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹15.23 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 3.98% and is currently trading at ₹15.17. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 102.78%, reaching ₹15.17. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|4.95%
|6 Months
|11.88%
|YTD
|-8.75%
|1 Year
|102.78%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|14.92
|Support 1
|14.42
|Resistance 2
|15.23
|Support 2
|14.23
|Resistance 3
|15.42
|Support 3
|13.92
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 60.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1299 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 806402 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1095 mn & BSE volume was 204 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.03 & ₹14.52 yesterday to end at ₹14.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend