Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Voltas' stock opened at ₹886.5 and closed at ₹886.45. The stock reached a high of ₹891.45 and a low of ₹886.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Voltas is ₹29,448.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹982 and ₹737.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Thermax
|2834.0
|79.95
|2.9
|3050.0
|1830.35
|31915.05
|Suzlon Energy
|23.6
|0.29
|1.24
|27.0
|6.6
|29436.49
|Voltas
|895.8
|9.35
|1.05
|982.0
|737.6
|29640.66
|Elgi Equipments
|510.5
|-0.45
|-0.09
|622.95
|355.05
|16178.21
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|14955.95
|10.35
|0.07
|15501.0
|9030.95
|15977.44
The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is ₹893.05. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.
Voltas, currently trading at a spot price of 889.35, has a bid price of 891.0 and an offer price of 891.6. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is also 600 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 7,059,600.
On the last day, Voltas had a BSE volume of 674 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹886.45.
