Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 886.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 893.05 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas

On the last day, Voltas' stock opened at 886.5 and closed at 886.45. The stock reached a high of 891.45 and a low of 886.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Voltas is 29,448.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 982 and 737.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Thermax2834.079.952.93050.01830.3531915.05
Suzlon Energy23.60.291.2427.06.629436.49
Voltas895.89.351.05982.0737.629640.66
Elgi Equipments510.5-0.45-0.09622.95355.0516178.21
Lakshmi Machine Works14955.9510.350.0715501.09030.9515977.44
15 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Voltas share price NSE Live :Voltas trading at ₹893.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹886.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is 893.05. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in its value.

15 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Voltas September futures opened at 892.1 as against previous close of 890.55

Voltas, currently trading at a spot price of 889.35, has a bid price of 891.0 and an offer price of 891.6. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is also 600 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 7,059,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹886.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Voltas had a BSE volume of 674 shares. The closing price for the day was 886.45.

