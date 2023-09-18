Hello User
Voltas Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 886.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas

On the last day, Voltas opened at a price of 886.5 and closed at 886.45. The stock's high for the day was 906, while the low was 886.5. The market capitalization of Voltas is 29,614.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 982, while the 52-week low is 737.6. The BSE volume for the day was 22,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹886.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Voltas had a BSE volume of 22,700 shares. The closing price for the stock was 886.45.

