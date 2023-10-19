Hello User
Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Faces Bearish Trading as Investors Show Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 833.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 827.3 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas

On the last day, Voltas opened at 850.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 856.6 while the lowest was 830.2. The market capitalization of Voltas is 27,572.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 933.5 and the 52-week low is 737.6. The BSE volume for Voltas was 16,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Voltas stock today was 823.05, and the high price was 847.85.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹827.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹833.6

The current data of Voltas stock shows that its price is 827.3, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.76% or 6.3.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Voltas October futures opened at 833.75 as against previous close of 835.85

Voltas Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 825.2. The bid price is INR 826.0, and the offer price is INR 826.65. The offer quantity is 1200, while the bid quantity is also 1200. The open interest for Voltas Ltd. stands at 7805400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Voltas Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹827, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹833.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is 827. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of -6.6.

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Voltas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months9.24%
6 Months-1.97%
YTD4.31%
1 Year-4.65%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹847.85, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹833.6

The current data shows that Voltas stock is priced at 847.85. It has experienced a 1.71% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 14.25.

19 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹850.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Voltas had a BSE volume of 16573 shares and the closing price was 850.65.

