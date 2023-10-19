Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Faces Bearish Trading as Investors Show Concerns

On the last day, Voltas opened at ₹850.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹856.6 while the lowest was ₹830.2. The market capitalization of Voltas is ₹27,572.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹933.5 and the 52-week low is ₹737.6. The BSE volume for Voltas was 16,573 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Voltas stock today was ₹823.05, and the high price was ₹847.85.
The current data of Voltas stock shows that its price is ₹827.3, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.76% or ₹6.3.
Voltas Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 825.2. The bid price is INR 826.0, and the offer price is INR 826.65. The offer quantity is 1200, while the bid quantity is also 1200. The open interest for Voltas Ltd. stands at 7805400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is ₹827. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of -6.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|3 Months
|9.24%
|6 Months
|-1.97%
|YTD
|4.31%
|1 Year
|-4.65%
The current data shows that Voltas stock is priced at ₹847.85. It has experienced a 1.71% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 14.25.
On the last day of trading, Voltas had a BSE volume of 16573 shares and the closing price was ₹850.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!