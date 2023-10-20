Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

On the last day, Voltas had an open price of ₹847.85 and a close price of ₹833.6. The high for the day was ₹847.85, while the low was ₹823.05. The market capitalization of Voltas is ₹27,761.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹933.5, while the 52-week low is ₹737.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13,834 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹832.75, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹839.3 The current data for Voltas stock shows that the stock price is ₹832.75. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which represents the decrease in rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Voltas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Thermax 3123.95 -23.05 -0.73 3227.85 1830.35 35180.32 Aia Engineering 3552.45 13.7 0.39 3824.75 2385.0 33506.84 Voltas 834.45 -4.85 -0.58 933.5 737.6 27610.68 Blue Star 940.35 -4.85 -0.51 950.4 552.8 18113.75 Elgi Equipments 503.6 -6.95 -1.36 622.95 355.05 15959.54

Voltas share price live: Today's Price range Voltas stock reached a low price of ₹820 and a high price of ₹837.1 today.

Voltas October futures opened at 824.0 as against previous close of 839.9 Voltas is currently trading at a spot price of 834.45. The bid price is 834.85 and the offer price is 835.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is also 600. The open interest for Voltas is 7,969,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Voltas Live Updates VOLTAS More Information

Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹836, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹839.3 The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹836, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the actual decrease in value is ₹3.3.

Voltas share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.11% 3 Months 11.1% 6 Months -3.3% YTD 4.88% 1 Year -4.15%

Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹829, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹839.3 The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹829, with a percent change of -1.23. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -10.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Voltas stock is experiencing a decline in value.

Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹833.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Voltas BSE had a volume of 13834 shares, and the closing price was ₹833.6.