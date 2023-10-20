Hello User
Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Plummets in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 839.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832.75 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas

On the last day, Voltas had an open price of 847.85 and a close price of 833.6. The high for the day was 847.85, while the low was 823.05. The market capitalization of Voltas is 27,761.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 933.5, while the 52-week low is 737.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹832.75, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹839.3

The current data for Voltas stock shows that the stock price is 832.75. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which represents the decrease in rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Thermax3123.95-23.05-0.733227.851830.3535180.32
Aia Engineering3552.4513.70.393824.752385.033506.84
Voltas834.45-4.85-0.58933.5737.627610.68
Blue Star940.35-4.85-0.51950.4552.818113.75
Elgi Equipments503.6-6.95-1.36622.95355.0515959.54
20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas stock reached a low price of 820 and a high price of 837.1 today.

20 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Voltas October futures opened at 824.0 as against previous close of 839.9

Voltas is currently trading at a spot price of 834.45. The bid price is 834.85 and the offer price is 835.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is also 600. The open interest for Voltas is 7,969,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Voltas Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹836, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹839.3

The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is 836, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the actual decrease in value is 3.3.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Voltas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.11%
3 Months11.1%
6 Months-3.3%
YTD4.88%
1 Year-4.15%
20 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹829, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹839.3

The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is 829, with a percent change of -1.23. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.23% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -10.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Voltas stock is experiencing a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹833.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Voltas BSE had a volume of 13834 shares, and the closing price was 833.6.

