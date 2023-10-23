comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 12:29:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.55 -1.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.85 -0.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.6 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 656.4 -0.95%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.7 -1.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock plunges as investors react to weak sales figures
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock plunges as investors react to weak sales figures

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 818.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812.45 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VoltasPremium
Voltas

On the last day, Voltas opened at 820 and closed at 839.3. The highest price reached during the day was 837.9, while the lowest price was 812.75. The market capitalization of Voltas is currently at 27,089.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 933.5 and 737.6 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 61,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21:30 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Voltas stock today was 806.9, while the high price was 824.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13:25 AM IST

Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹812.45, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹818.55

The current data of Voltas stock shows that the price is 812.45, which represents a decrease of -0.75%. The net change in the stock price is -6.1, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Voltas stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:57:35 AM IST

Top active options for Voltas

Top active call options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 840.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.4 (-21.17%) & 1.3 (-42.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.35 (-4.08%) & 7.65 (-9.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:13 AM IST

Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹815.6, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹818.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is 815.6. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:16 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Thermax3084.75-40.05-1.283227.851830.3534738.87
Aia Engineering3470.553.150.093824.752385.032734.36
Voltas816.4-2.15-0.26933.5737.627013.43
Blue Star912.05-5.4-0.59950.4552.817568.62
Elgi Equipments491.2-8.75-1.75622.95355.0515566.57
23 Oct 2023, 10:28:10 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Voltas reached a low of 806.9 and a high of 824.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:31 AM IST

Voltas October futures opened at 820.25 as against previous close of 818.0

Voltas is currently trading at a spot price of 813.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 814.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 814.55. The offer quantity is 1200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Voltas is 6,372,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:29 AM IST

Voltas Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:01:54 AM IST

Voltas share price update :Voltas trading at ₹811.75, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹818.55

The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is 811.75, which represents a decrease of 0.83% or a net change of -6.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.18%
3 Months9.2%
6 Months-4.48%
YTD2.34%
1 Year-5.82%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24:50 AM IST

Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹817.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹818.55

The current data of Voltas stock shows that the price is 817.6 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 0.95. From this data, it can be inferred that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06:02 AM IST

Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹839.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Voltas BSE had a volume of 61170 shares and closed at a price of 839.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App