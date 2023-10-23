Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock plunges as investors react to weak sales figures

On the last day, Voltas opened at ₹820 and closed at ₹839.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹837.9, while the lowest price was ₹812.75. The market capitalization of Voltas is currently at ₹27,089.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹933.5 and ₹737.6 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 61,170 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹812.45, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹818.55 The current data of Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹812.45, which represents a decrease of -0.75%. The net change in the stock price is -6.1, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Voltas stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

Top active options for Voltas Top active call options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹840.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.4 (-21.17%) & ₹1.3 (-42.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-4.08%) & ₹7.65 (-9.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Voltas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Thermax 3084.75 -40.05 -1.28 3227.85 1830.35 34738.87 Aia Engineering 3470.55 3.15 0.09 3824.75 2385.0 32734.36 Voltas 816.4 -2.15 -0.26 933.5 737.6 27013.43 Blue Star 912.05 -5.4 -0.59 950.4 552.8 17568.62 Elgi Equipments 491.2 -8.75 -1.75 622.95 355.05 15566.57

Voltas October futures opened at 820.25 as against previous close of 818.0 Voltas is currently trading at a spot price of 813.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 814.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 814.55. The offer quantity is 1200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Voltas is 6,372,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Voltas share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.18% 3 Months 9.2% 6 Months -4.48% YTD 2.34% 1 Year -5.82%

Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹839.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Voltas BSE had a volume of 61170 shares and closed at a price of ₹839.3.